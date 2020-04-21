Road markings appear in Newport paying tribute to NHS workers

A road marking company has left messages of appreciation on roads around Newport. Credit: Roman Roadmarkings

A road marking company has left messages of gratitude for NHS workers on roads around Newport. The road markings reading "Thank You NHS Diolch Yn Fawr" appeared on roads leading to Royal Gwent Hospital on Thursday morning. Another tribute turning the letters NHS into the Superman logo appeared at Rodney Parade on Monday. The stadium home to Dragons, Newport County and Newport RFC is being used to test key workers for coronavirus.

Another road marking tribute appeared outside Rodney Parade on Monday. Credit: Roman Roadmarkings

The signs were placed by Matt Stanton and his team at Roman Roadmarkings with permission from Newport City Council and help from traffic management company Amberon Ltd. Mr Stanton said: "Routes into the Royal Gwent Hospital Newport, have received some love and a show of immense gratitude during these very challenging times." They are now hoping to get permission from Cardiff Council to do similar signs outside the University Hospital of Wales.

The road markings are located on four busy main roads around Newport. Credit: Roman Roadmarkings

Speaking about the Rodney Parade tribute, Mr Stanton said: "They are carrying out testing of NHS Staff and care staff, we wanted to let them know we think they are all superheroes." Leader of Newport County Council, Cllr Jane Mudd, added: "Our heartfelt thanks go out to all working in the NHS and across frontline services. "Together with local contractors, Roman Roadmarkings and Amberon Ltd, we are pleased to be able to share our appreciation at key city locations.”

Newport is not the only city to pay tribute to NHS workers with road markings. Credit: Roman Roadmarkings