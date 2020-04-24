Changes in rules and a way out of lockdown in Wales expected to be announced

Further restrictions are expected on non-essential driving outside local areas Credit: PA, Ben Birchall

You can expect some changes to the lockdown rules here in Wales to be announced today with some becoming much stricter and others being eased. There's also likely to be the first sight of a Welsh plan for moving on from the strictest rules suggesting that Wales could go it alone if need be in lifting or extending the lockdown. In the Welsh Government's daily press conference the First Minister will also announce measures to encourage more businesses to consider reopening as 'click and collect' services. Where the rules will be tightened is when it comes to non-essential travel. From Saturday, the restriction will change from a requirement not to leave where you live to a requirement not to leave or remain away from that place. That may seem a technical difference but it amounts to a ban on leaving your local area except for the essential reasons which are by now well known: food shopping, medical appointments or work if it can't be done at home.

People travelling outside their area to tourist attractions has been a concern. Credit: PA

This is meant to tackle two problems which have been the source of public concern recently: people living in Wales travelling long distances to beauty spots for exercise and people living outside Wales travelling to holiday and second homes. The First Minister has already hinted that regulations could be eased for families with children who are autistic or who have other learning disabilities. Campaigners have argued that lockdown restrictions which are difficult for most people are causing extra problems from such families and they will see changes announced today. Another apparently technical change and could seem like an extra restriction is actually meant to encourage more businesses to reopen. The two-metre rule which is a Wales-only law, will be extended to firms who operate as click and collect. That law will also be extended to cafes in public places like hospitals, prisons and armed forces bases. Both moves are intended to make it clear to those businesses that, with some changes to the way they operate, they can reopen. These are important changes that people will notice very soon - they come into force from midnight tonight. But something else the First Minister will announce today could have a very significant affect on life in Wales n the coming weeks and months.

The first minister is expected to announce the changes. Credit: PA

There has been much pressure on all governments in the UK to explain their plans for ending the lockdown restrictions and returning to some semblance of normality. While I don't think there'll be a specific date mentioned today, the First Minister will unveil what's being called a 'framework' to help Wales begin to work its way towards life after the pandemic. He'll set out 7 key questions to work out whether or not to keep, drop or introduce any particular restriction. I understand those questions will be:

1. Would easing a restriction have a negative effect on containing the virus?

2 Does a particular measure pose a low risk of further infection?

3. How can it be monitored and enforced?

4. Can it be reversed quickly if it causes unintended consequences?

5. Does it have a positive economic benefit?

6. Does it have a positive impact on people's well-being?

7. Does it have a positive impact on equality?