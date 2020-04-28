Family heartbroken after brothers with coronavirus died within hours of each other

A family has been left heartbroken after two brothers with coronavirus died within hours of each other.

Ghulam Abbas, 59, and Raza Abbas, 54, were being treated in the same intensive care unit at Newport's Royal Gwent hospital.

They both died on April 21st - just three weeks after their father had passed away from an unrelated health condition.

The family was well-known in the Pill area of Newport after running a newsagent's there for many years.

Raza Abbas leaves behind his wife and two sons. Ghulam Abbas leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

Rukhsar Abbas, one of the daughters of Ghulam Abbas, said: “I didn’t realise how much of a well-known family we had, and how much of an impact my father and his brother had on the community - until now.

“We’ve had so many messages of support from members of the community and further afield, and even MPs have contacted us to send their condolences.

“It shows the kind of men they were. We’re all so proud of them and are totally heartbroken.”