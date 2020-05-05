Huge traffic queues at Swansea KFC after drive-thru reopens

The fried chicken chain in Morfa has been inundated with cars and customers since reopening. Credit: Steve Pattin

A fried chicken restaurant in Swansea has been inundated with customers after reopening it's doors. KFC in Morfa opened the drive-thru and set up a delivery service on May 5 and people have been quick to take advantage. Video footage shows long queues of cars waiting to enter the drive-thru site at the out of town shopping centre.

Steve Pattin, who filmed the traffic from his apartment, said the queue had remained the same since opening at midday and described it as "absolutely bonkers" at the site. The chain had decided to temporarily close as the coronavirus lockdown took effect at the end of March.

KFC reopened 55 drive-thru's on May 5. Credit: PA Images

On Tuesday KFC announced it would open the drive-thru lanes at 55 restaurants and explained they wanted to offer "a little more choice" to those who are already on the road for essential journeys. The chain said they had introduced stringent new social distancing and safety procedures including a smaller kitchen team, contactless handover of food, installation of protective screens where appropriate and shorter trading hours to allow for smaller kitchen teams.

A number of businesses have reopened their doors.

Some retailers have also started to open their doors to customers again including DIY stores such as Homebase and B&Q. The Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, announced at the daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday that testing, tracking and tracing "will be pivotal" to control the transmission of Covid-19 once lockdown restrictions are eased. The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said he believed a "four nation approach" to easing lockdown would work best and considering the restriction is the government's "first priority."