- ITV Report
-
One person dead and three hospitalised following reported stabbing in Penygraig
Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a man after a reported stabbing incident in Penygraig, Rhondda.
South Wales Police say another man is in a stable condition in hospital, and two other suffered non life-threatening injuries.
A 29 year-old woman from Porth has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Rhondda AM, Leanne Wood, described what happened as a "serious violent incident in our local Co-op."
"This is the shop that is my local grocery shop", Ms Wood said on a video shared on Twitter.
"I know the staff there, I know most of the regular shoppers there, and it is a high street that is different to no other in Wales."
Ms Wood said her heartfelt sympathies go to "all of those who have been harmed by the incident, and their extended families, and my thoughts are with the staff in the Co-op as well who must have been traumatised by events there this afternoon."
ITV Wales National Correspondent Rob Osborne, who is in Penygraig, said police are understood to have arrived at the store sometime between 13:30 and 14:00 this afternoon.
Nearby local businesses were told to lock their doors as emergency services arrived.
"All we know is there's been an incident', said one shopkeeper who works on the high street.
"They've closed off the road and we've had police and ambulances. They're doing what police do.
"I think they have air ambulance too. I heard the helicopter arrive. I think it landed on the rugby field.
"They've closed down Pen Y Graig. All the shops are closed on the high street.
"They've asked me to close the door - there's no customers. They just want to keep everyone off the high street."
Rhondda MP Chris Bryant said he had been "informed of the horrific events in Penygraig and will keep people updated as soon as I have further news."
Andrew Morgan, Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, said his thoughts are with all those involved in "this awful incident."
In a statement, he said: “I have this afternoon been made aware by the police of the serious incident which has occurred in Pen-y-graig today.
“My thoughts are with the families and friends of those involved in this awful incident.
“More details will be issued by the police in due course, but Council services stand ready, working alongside South Wales Police, to provide reassurance and support to the community at this very difficult time.”