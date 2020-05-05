One person dead and three hospitalised following reported stabbing in Penygraig

Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a man after a reported stabbing incident in Penygraig, Rhondda.

South Wales Police say another man is in a stable condition in hospital, and two other suffered non life-threatening injuries.

A 29 year-old woman from Porth has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Rhondda AM, Leanne Wood, described what happened as a "serious violent incident in our local Co-op."

"This is the shop that is my local grocery shop", Ms Wood said on a video shared on Twitter.

"I know the staff there, I know most of the regular shoppers there, and it is a high street that is different to no other in Wales."

Ms Wood said her heartfelt sympathies go to "all of those who have been harmed by the incident, and their extended families, and my thoughts are with the staff in the Co-op as well who must have been traumatised by events there this afternoon."