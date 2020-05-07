Lockdown changes for Wales to be announced tomorrow
Changes to the lockdown here in Wales will be announced tomorrow, it's been confirmed. But there will be only limited easing of the restrictions.
Welsh ministers made their decision in the second of two cabinet meetings held today when they reviewed the effect the lockdown has had on limiting the spread of coronavirus.
It's understood that they agreed to take 'an incredibly cautious approach' to easing restrictions rather than risk increasing the rate of transmission known as 'the R.'
Their decision will be set out by the First Minister tomorrow. A spokesperson said:
A similarly cautious approach has also been adopted in Scotland where Nicola Sturgeon announced that only minor changes to the lockdown will be introduced next week.
The Prime Minister is due to set out changes for England on Sunday and they're also not likely to be as significant as some have claimed.
The Welsh Secretary Simon Hart predicted that Boris Johnson would also be cautious.