Advertisement

Lockdown changes for Wales to be announced tomorrow

Adrian Masters Political Editor, ITV Cymru Wales
Credit: PA

Changes to the lockdown here in Wales will be announced tomorrow, it's been confirmed. But there will be only limited easing of the restrictions.

Welsh ministers made their decision in the second of two cabinet meetings held today when they reviewed the effect the lockdown has had on limiting the spread of coronavirus.

It's understood that they agreed to take 'an incredibly cautious approach' to easing restrictions rather than risk increasing the rate of transmission known as 'the R.'

Their decision will be set out by the First Minister tomorrow. A spokesperson said:

The Welsh Cabinet reconvened this evening to discuss the lockdown restrictions and review the regulations. The First Minister will hold a press conference at 12.30pm tomorrow on what this means for Wales.

– Welsh Government spokersperson

A similarly cautious approach has also been adopted in Scotland where Nicola Sturgeon announced that only minor changes to the lockdown will be introduced next week.

The Prime Minister is due to set out changes for England on Sunday and they're also not likely to be as significant as some have claimed.

The Welsh Secretary Simon Hart predicted that Boris Johnson would also be cautious.

I think the PM’s announcement over the weekend is going to be a very cautious one. Nobody wants to rush this, nobody wants to risk triggering a second spike. Nobody wants to go through all of this horrendous agony again. So we will be looking at ways of how we get out of the particular position that we’re in but it’s going to be very gradual, very cautious over a period of time.

– Simon Hart MP, Secretary of State for Wales