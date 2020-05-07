Lockdown changes for Wales to be announced tomorrow

Changes to the lockdown here in Wales will be announced tomorrow, it's been confirmed. But there will be only limited easing of the restrictions.

Welsh ministers made their decision in the second of two cabinet meetings held today when they reviewed the effect the lockdown has had on limiting the spread of coronavirus.

It's understood that they agreed to take 'an incredibly cautious approach' to easing restrictions rather than risk increasing the rate of transmission known as 'the R.'

Their decision will be set out by the First Minister tomorrow. A spokesperson said: