'Stay Home' remains the lockdown message in Wales

The Welsh Government says its lockdown message to 'stay at home, save lives' won't change regardless of what is announced by the Prime Minister later today.

Boris Johnson will set out changes to the lockdown restrictions in England and explain some future steps which could also affect Wales. Here, the Welsh Government announced on Friday that the lockdown will continue for another three weeks with only very minor changes.

It has been widely reported that the UK Government will change its much-used slogan 'Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives' to 'Stay Alert, Control the Virus, Save Lives.'

However the Welsh Government has emphasised that that new message is for England only and isn't UK-wide. The message, it says, remains the same here in Wales.

That was echoed by the First Minister when he spoke to Sky News.