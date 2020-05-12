- ITV Report
-
Intensive care consultant 'extremely concerned' about second wave of Covid-19
A consultant from the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine says they are "extremely concerned" about a second wave of Covid-19 in Wales.
Dr Jack Parry-Jones works at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
He said critical care units across Wales have been working extremely hard to bring their capacity "well over what we would normally achieve."
Dr Parry-Jones is concerned about another "spike of infections".
He said: "We don't want to go back, as things start getting better, to a situation where we've massively over capacity."
Another concern for doctors, is that patients who are critically ill, for non-Covid reasons, do not seek medical help early enough. This could be patients having a stroke or a heart attack, for example. If they arrive at hospital too late, it makes it more difficult for doctors to treat them.
But Dr Parry-Jones said separating Covid patients from non-Covid patients is "difficult" in Wales' critical care units.
Watch Dr Jack Parry-Jones' full interview with Andrea Byrne: