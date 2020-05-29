Wales lockdown latest: Two households can meet if they live within five miles

From Monday households in Wales will be able to meet each other for the first time since the lockdown began, the First Minister is expected to announce later. The meetings must take place outdoors and maintain the two meter social distancing rule. People will also be asked to stay local and, as a general rule, not to travel more than 5 miles from their home. Unlike England and Scotland it is believed the Welsh Government will not restrict the number of people who are able to meet.

Mark Drakeford will announce how the lockdown will look later Credit: PA

In a video message posted on Thursday, Mark Drakeford thanked the people of Wales "for your ongoing help and support and for all the sacrifices you have made." He added: "I know being separated from family and friends is difficult. "During this review, we have been looking at how we can do this once more, in a very careful and cautious way, without increasing the risk of the virus spreading."

But the five mile rule has been labeled as "unfair" by a one prominent Welsh Conservative. Andrew RT Davies, the former Tory Senedd leader has written to the First Minister saying it would impact on rural Wales.

Mark Drakeford is expected to say "staying local will help keep Wales safe" at a press conference on Friday afternoon where the changes will be formally announced. Exceptions will include travelling to work and shopping for essentials if they aren’t available locally.