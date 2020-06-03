All age groups to return to school at the end of June in small groups and staggered starts

All schools in Wales will return at the end of June, and the term extended for an extra week, the Education Minister has announced.

Schools in Wales have been closed since the outbreak of coronavirus in March. However, some schools have been open throughout the lockdown for the children of key workers.

The Education Minister said gives schools three and a half weeks to ''continue preparing for the next phase.''

“We will use the last weeks of the summer term to make sure pupils, staff and parents are prepared – mentally, emotionally and practically – for the new normal in September.