Serving prisoner confesses to never-reported rape and false imprisonment of woman

A serving prisoner has been jailed for life after confessing to the rape and false imprisonment of a woman in Wales, which had never been reported to police.

Jason Clint Pettit, 49, made the voluntary admission while serving an indeterminate sentence for grievous bodily harm at HMP Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire.

Heavily-tattooed Pettit told prison staff he wanted to speak with them about a crime that took place more than 20 years ago.

He went on to admit the rape and false imprisonment of a woman in Brecon, Powys, in the 1990s.

The information was passed to Dyfed-Powys Police, where officers immediately launched an investigation to find the victim.

Police said it is not clear why Pettit decided to confess to his crimes after so long.

Investigating officer DC Adam Clark said: “This was an unusual case, as we were notified of the offences by colleagues in another force.

“The offender was already in prison when he asked to be interviewed, as he wanted to confess to a crime.

"It was during this interview that he admitted to a number of very serious offences around the country, one of which took place in Brecon some years ago.

“We began making enquiries to find out who the victim was, and how we could make contact with her.”

Police discovered a record of an incident between Pettit and the woman, but no reports of sexual offences were believed to have been made to police.

The victim was tracked down and revealed Pettit had raped her on several occasions, but she had never reported it.