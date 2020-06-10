- ITV Report
Serving prisoner confesses to never-reported rape and false imprisonment of woman
A serving prisoner has been jailed for life after confessing to the rape and false imprisonment of a woman in Wales, which had never been reported to police.
Jason Clint Pettit, 49, made the voluntary admission while serving an indeterminate sentence for grievous bodily harm at HMP Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire.
Heavily-tattooed Pettit told prison staff he wanted to speak with them about a crime that took place more than 20 years ago.
He went on to admit the rape and false imprisonment of a woman in Brecon, Powys, in the 1990s.
The information was passed to Dyfed-Powys Police, where officers immediately launched an investigation to find the victim.
Police said it is not clear why Pettit decided to confess to his crimes after so long.
Investigating officer DC Adam Clark said: “This was an unusual case, as we were notified of the offences by colleagues in another force.
“The offender was already in prison when he asked to be interviewed, as he wanted to confess to a crime.
"It was during this interview that he admitted to a number of very serious offences around the country, one of which took place in Brecon some years ago.
“We began making enquiries to find out who the victim was, and how we could make contact with her.”
Police discovered a record of an incident between Pettit and the woman, but no reports of sexual offences were believed to have been made to police.
The victim was tracked down and revealed Pettit had raped her on several occasions, but she had never reported it.
DC Clark said: “Our priority was to put the victim first and ensure the right support was in place for her, as it wasn’t clear what the offender’s motives were in suddenly admitting to these offences.
“It was clear that the victim was apprehensive about speaking to us, but she confirmed that she had been raped and kept locked in a house, which she never reported through fear of the offender.”
Pettit had already been sentenced to a minimum of four years and six months for GBH at Gloucester Crown Court in July 2009.
With his admissions, plus disclosures previously made by his victim to a social worker, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges of rape, false imprisonment and indecent assault.
He pleaded guilty at Merthyr Crown Court and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of seven years.
DC Clark added: “Pettit is a highly dangerous man who not only caused physical harm to the victim, but decades of emotional trauma.
“We are pleased with the sentence he has received, and hope it will go some way to assure the victim that justice has been served after all these years.
“It is completely understandable that victims feel apprehensive about approaching police to disclose offences. However, there are many support services that can help you through the investigation and criminal justice process.
“I would like to thank the victim in this case for having the strength to talk about incidents that happened over 20 years ago. Her courage has helped to keep a dangerous offender in prison for a significant length of time.”