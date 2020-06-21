- ITV Report
Welsh Government not ruling out strict local lockdown after 158 Covid-19 cases at Anglesey chicken plant
The Welsh Government has not ruled out stricter lockdown restrictions on Anglesey after 158 members of staff at a poultry preparation factory in Llangefni tested positive for coronavirus.
More than 400 employees at the 2 Sisters plant have so far been tested for the virus, Public Health Wales said.
When asked if stricter localised lockdown measures were being considered Economy Minister Ken Skates said "we've not ruled that out."
Mr Skates added "it would be more desirable than pushing the entire country back into a full lockdown."
Dr Christopher Johnson, Consultant in Health Protection at Public Health Wales said: “As of 3pm on Sunday 21 June we have recorded an increase of 83 confirmed positive cases identified over the past 24 hours.
“The increase in cases is as we anticipated when a focused track and trace programme is implemented, and does not mean that the spread of infection is increasing.
“I would like to thank the workforce and wider community for their swift co-operation with this test and trace process. This rapid response is providing vital information to help minimise the further spread of COVID-19 locally.
“We must remember that COVID-19 has not gone away. Incidents like this show the potential for pockets of asymptomatic undiagnosed infection in the community, highlighting the importance of the adherence to social distancing and hygiene measures".
On Thursday, the 2 Sisters Food Group announced it was "doing the right thing" and would cease work on site for 14 days with immediate effect.
The company said the first reported positive case at the plant was on May 28 and a full "safe ways of working" action plan had been in place since early March.
Production at the factory, where 560 people are employed, will be transferred to other company locations until July 2.
Employees at the site have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days to help limit the spread of the virus in community.