Welsh Government not ruling out strict local lockdown after 158 Covid-19 cases at Anglesey chicken plant

The Welsh Government has not ruled out stricter lockdown restrictions on Anglesey after 158 members of staff at a poultry preparation factory in Llangefni tested positive for coronavirus. More than 400 employees at the 2 Sisters plant have so far been tested for the virus, Public Health Wales said. When asked if stricter localised lockdown measures were being considered Economy Minister Ken Skates said "we've not ruled that out." Mr Skates added "it would be more desirable than pushing the entire country back into a full lockdown."

In order to deal with these localised spikes it's essential that all public bodies and employers work together immediately to test, to track, and to protect people from further fallout from the virus. We have in Wales a very successful test, track and protect system that has been rolled out at a local authority level. That enabled us to intervene instantly such as that which we've seen on Anglesey. – Ken Skates MS, Economy Minister

Dr Christopher Johnson, Consultant in Health Protection at Public Health Wales said: “As of 3pm on Sunday 21 June we have recorded an increase of 83 confirmed positive cases identified over the past 24 hours. “The increase in cases is as we anticipated when a focused track and trace programme is implemented, and does not mean that the spread of infection is increasing. “I would like to thank the workforce and wider community for their swift co-operation with this test and trace process. This rapid response is providing vital information to help minimise the further spread of COVID-19 locally. “We must remember that COVID-19 has not gone away. Incidents like this show the potential for pockets of asymptomatic undiagnosed infection in the community, highlighting the importance of the adherence to social distancing and hygiene measures".