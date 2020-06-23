Tweet to Welsh rugby player is reason Katie Hopkins is banned from Twitter

Katie Hopkins was banned from Twitter for a message she sent to Welsh rugby player Ashton Hewitt, it has emerged.

The former Apprentice star turned far-right commentator has been permanently suspended from the platform for breaking its rules on hate speech, the social media giant has confirmed.

Hewitt, who plays for the Dragons, tweeted that “Katie Hopkins is f****** toxic” after she appeared to mock the Black Lives Matter protests.

She tweeted: "Today is #whiteoutwednesday. I will shortly be posting a picture of my a***. Thank you."

Responding to Hewitt, Hopkins said: “Am I? He better be hung like a baboon…#katiehopkins.”

Hopkins said this was the post that Twitter banned Hopkins for as it violated their rules against hateful conduct.

Defending her post on her Instagram page, she said it was a reference to the television show 'Blackadder'.