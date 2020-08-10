A gym in Nantgarw, south Wales, is opening its doors again today after a devastating year so far - first being hit by floods and then by the coronavirus pandemic.

All Stars Gymnasium lost "almost everything" in February when many areas across Wales, particularly parts of the Valleys, were hit by severe flooding brought on by Storm Dennis.

Just a month later, the country went into lockdown as a way to help stem the spread of coronavirus. Gyms along with all non-essential shops were closed.

But as of Monday 10, indoor gyms, fitness studios, swimming pools and leisure centres can operate again.

Sue Spry, who is a director and coach at All Stars Gymnasium said it has been a "difficult" start to the year but now they are back and feeling "better than before".

All Stars Gymnasium teach gymnastics to people of all ages and moved into their current facility in 2017. The site is also used for other fitness classes but all of those had to be put on hold near the start of 2020.

Sian Kirby, one of the gym's directors, said they lost "almost everything" in the February floods.

Sian said luckily, they were able to access grants to help get the business back together and they had even begun to teach sessions again at other locations. But then they suffered a second blow as the pandemic forced them to close their doors again in March.

After a "long" and "slow" six months of rebuilding and waiting for the go ahead from government, All Stars Gymnasium was able to reopen their doors on Monday 10.

Another of the gym's directors, Sue Spry said 2020 has understandably been "difficult" so far. She said they had to spend "a lot of money" replacing equipment and refurbishing the building.

The gym had to have specialist cleaning, rooms were rebuilt and new flooring, toilets and a kitchen had to be installed.

Sue said it was a "long process getting [the gym] back to where it was" but now, it is "better than...before".

Like all indoor gyms and fitness facilities, they then had to wait for the Welsh Government go ahead. Sue said the wait for that seemed to "drag on".

The gymnastics club ran virtual zoom sessions during lockdown but members and coaches alike were "keen to get back" to group sessions.

We've all been so looking forward to this moment, we know the kids have been wanting to come back as well...It's like asocial thing for them...they're really keen to get back here and see their mates.

For now the gymnasium is working on a phased reopening and will still be running some classes virtually.

The club said on social media "this is to ensure that all of the safety precautions put in place are effective".

Gyms in Wales had to wait longer than their counterparts in England to be told they could reopen.

As the lockdown restrictions began to be eased, the First Minister of Wales said in July that indoor gyms were not a priority for reopening because they are a "source of coronavirus infection".