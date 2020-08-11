A man who punched and then knifed his victim following a dispute over their dogs has been jailed.

Mold Crown Court heard 44-year-old John Lesley Dalzell, 44, was repeatedly stabbed after he asked John Michael Jones, 34, to put his dog on a lead whilst on a playing field in Rhos on Sea on 8 May.

Prosecutor Matthew Dunford told the court Jones reacted angrily, taking off his top and making 'boxing movements' towards the dog walker before knocking him over with a punch.

He then picked up his metal lead and hit the victim with it multiple times.

The court heard Mr Dalzell was then slashed repeatedly by Jones with a knife, before Jones fleed the area, throwing away Mr Dalzell's phone so he could not call for help.

Mr Dalzell's wife arrived at the scene and found her husband clutching his forearm with numerous lacerations.

Mr Dunford said Jones has 29 previous court appearances for 54 offences, of which 16 involved violence.

At sentencing, Mold Crown Court heard a victim impact statement from Mr Dalzell who said that the incident has left him no longer feeling safe in the area.

"The whole incident has left me not just fearing for my safety, but everyone else who lives in the area,” he said.

“When you hear about people being stabbed and attacked, you don’t expect it to be yourself - not when taking your dog for a walk.”

It was also heard that Mr Dalzell had to undergo surgery the following day to repair a lacerated tendon, and required stitches for an eight centimetre wound and fractured his finger.

He had a further operation after doctors found a separate puncture wound had caused injury to the wall of a radial artery.

Following his arrest, Jones claimed he had acted in self-defence. The 34-year-old, of Ffordd Cwstenin, Mochdre, Conwy, later admitted unlawful wounding, but denied wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mr Dunford said Jones has 29 previous court appearances for 54 offences, of which 16 involved violence.

Judge Niclas Parry described the attack as an "inexplicable episode of violence" stating that he "could have killed" Mr Dalzell.

He sentenced Jones to 40 months in prison, with the license extended by a further 20 months.