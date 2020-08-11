Torrential downpours and thunderstorms hit parts of Wales last night and more extreme weather is said to be on the way.

Hailstorms impacted areas of north Wales yesterday with such force they set off car alarms in the village of Capel Curig.

Jenny Davies, from Snowdonia Nordic Walking, filmed the "crazy scenes" and said she was worried the hail would break the car windshields.

Jenny said the hailstones broke her Perspex barn windows. She said earlier in the day it had been hot and humid and "sun cream was needed" in the morning.

She added: "At around 4pm the sky went darker until it was like night time. We had lightning and heard thunder. Probably around 4:30pm it went even darker and the hail started - I was inside and it sounded like gunshots banging on the windows!"

I've never seen hail like that. It was huge. We were worried it would break the car windshields. It did break six of our Perspex barn windows!

Jenny said the hailstorm only lasted around five minutes.

She said: "All the windows were open upstairs as it had been so hot today and pieces of hail like golf balls were melting on the carpet. Crazy!"

Meanwhile, residents in Gwynedd and Flintshire said they have seen huge bolts of lightning and some reported hearing thunder rumbling throughout the evening.

Forecasters have warned that the storms will be "unpredictable" and more lightning, thunder, heavy rain and hail could be on the way.

Last night, Alan Daulby said there was "incredible" lightning around Mold in Flintshire. He filmed a number of streets where the sky flashed purple. He said the lightning went on for at least an hour.

Thomas Davies captured the stunning sky over Rhyl yesterday evening where lightning could also be clearly seen.

The Met Office has issued thunderstorm warnings for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for much of the UK, including north Wales.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Some severe thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of the Midlands, Wales and then northern England from late Monday afternoon and through the evening.

"These may contain large and damaging hail, torrential rain, frequent lightning and possibly very strong and gusty winds.

"Whilst many areas will see some heavy rain, hail and thunder at times where the worst of the storms occur some exceptional rainfall totals are possible.

"60mm of rain is possible in an hour with a very small chance of 150mm in three or four hours."

In April, Alex Deakin from the Met Office told ITV Wales that climate change will mean we see more extremes of weather, including further flooding, worse heat waves and extreme rainfall.

Natural Resources Wales said it is asking people to "take care" especially ifthey encounter flooding on pavements and roads.

It said: "Driving may be hazardous and public transport systems may be disrupted, so remember to check for the latest weather and travel information before you travel."