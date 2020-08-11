A mother from Merthyr Tydfil has made a desperate appeal to find her lost ring that contains the ashes of her son.

Laura Rees lost her son, Fletcher, while she was pregnant with him but had some of his ashes made into a ring so she could wear it and keep him physically close.

She noticed the ring was missing on Monday morning and believes she may have lost it at Sainsbury's in Pontypridd.

Laura said she is "truly heartbroken".

To say I am devastated is an understatement. I am truly heartbroken that I have lost the most precious item I own.

In an appeal on Facebook, Laura urged anyone who may have found the ring in the supermarket or at a retail park in Merthyr to get in touch and return it.

She believes she could have left it in the toilets in Sainsbury's as she took it off to wash her hands - something she usually does to make sure the ring does not become damaged.

Later that day she realised it was gone but assumed she had left it at home.

When she returned home and found the ring nowhere to be seen, Laura rang her husband "frantically".

Looking back at how the day unfolded, she believes it must have been left at Sainsbury's because she cannot recall having it on her hand when she went to the petrol station immediately afterwards.

The ring has a bronze or copper colour band and is engraved with the words 'our angel Fletcher'.

Laura said the ring will be of little value to anyone else but is "absolutely priceless" to her.

When Fletcher died, the ring was made containing some of his ashes so that he would always be physically close to Laura. She added that now it feels like her little boy is out there either all alone, or with a stranger.

She is offering a cash reward for the ring's safe return.