People in Wales are 'less likely' to wear a face mask than those in England or Scotland, a new poll has found.

YouGov conducted three surveys which found 43% of people in Wales said they wore a face mask in a public place in the last two weeks.

This is compared to 79% in Scotland and 65% in England.

The key difference between the three nations currently is that it is mandatory to wear a face mask in shops in both England and Scotland, whereas it is just mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport in Wales.

The survey also found that 64% of Welsh people said the coronavirus situation in Wales is "getting better or completely over", with 16% saying they believe it is getting worse.

Scotland was the country where the most of respondents felt the Covid-19 situation was getting better or completely over, but the survey noted its work in Scotland was conducted in late July, prior to the recent outbreak in Aberdeen.

Speaking in July, Dr Phil White, Chair of the BMA’s Welsh GP Committee, said there was "some evidence" that countries that introduced masks early on in the pandemic have reduced transmission of the virus.

He added: "Early on in the illness, when we were all socially isolating and people weren't going out and about, the need possibly wasn't there.

"Now of course, we're out and about more, we're gathering socially, social distancing does seem to be quite difficult in some areas, and really the only answer is to wear a mask."

The figures also show that people in Wales are noticeably more likely than people in England and Scotland to support stopping all inbound flights (38%, vs 31% in Scotland and 27% in England) and temporarily closing schools (29% vs 21-22% in England and Scotland).