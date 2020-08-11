Watch the ITV News video report by Charlotte Cross

A father has described the heartbreak his family is suffering after his son died while saving the lives of his children who got into difficulty in the sea.

Jonathan Stevens was with his family at Barmouth beach when they began to struggle in the water at lunchtime on Sunday August 2nd.

Plasterer Mr Stevens, 36, tried to pull three of his seven children, who had been caught in the rip tide, to safety.

A major rescue operation was launched, with a lifeboat and Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, and Mr Stevens - known as Joff to his friends - was pulled from the water.

He was airlifted to hospital but died at Ysbyty Gwynedd.

His father, Raymond Stevens, says his family are "devastated."

"He was a fun guy, always on the go, lived life at a hundred miles an hour.

"My daughters' brother isn't about anymore, our son isn't here anymore. It's hit us like a brick", he told ITV News.

On Tuesday, Raymond and his family gathered at their home in Telford after visiting Steven's body in the funeral home.

Jonathan's father Raymond says his son "died a hero", trying to save the lives of his children.

"Tragedy took over, and the sea took him. I've seen him this morning for the first time since that Sunday evening - and I thanked him", he said.

Raymond also warned other of the dangers of rip tides, particularly at Barmouth Beach.

"It's not like a hurricane that you can see coming. It's not like a thunderstorm you can see that coming too.

"It's a thing that happens and it happens within seconds, and there's no warning. A rip tide can do a lot of damage and I just want to warn people and if that saves one life, then it's done its job".

Jonathan's partner Laura paid tribute to him the day after the accident.

I am absolutely devastated to say that I have lost the complete love of my life. All seven of his beautiful kids have lost their dad. He died saving his kids' lives in the sea. There are no words to describe the pain. I will always be grateful to (him) for bringing our babies back. I love him, always have, and always will.

Laura Burford said Mr Stevens, from Telford, had "died a hero", "saving their babies".

Ms Burford, 34, who was at home in Telford when the incident happened, said: "I am absolutely devastated to say that I have lost the complete love of my life".

Jonathan's father Raymond also thanked hospital and rescue personnel, as well as everyone who has donated to their GoFundMe page which has now reached £14,000.

Last weekend, Jonathan's family gathered on Barmouth Beach to lay a wreath in the sea in his memory.