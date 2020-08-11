A Welshman has beaten a record after running a gruelling 870-mile route of the Wales Coast Path.

Ultra runner Rhys Jenkins completed his challenge in record time, finishing the route in under 21 days.

The 32-year-old finished the challenge on Monday after setting off from Chester on 21 July 21.

Speaking to ITV Wales just outside of Swansea last week, Rhys said that the experience had been "brilliant, but tough".

Rhys was supposed to be participating in another event, the Badwater 135 in California, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, he decided to look closer to home for a new challenge.

The previous record on the run was held by New Zealander James Harcombe with a time of 20 days and 12 hours.

Rhys' time was 20 days 10 hours and 38 minutes, which is currently pending verification.

Launched in 2012, the Wales Coast Path follows the entire coastline of Wales and is thought to be the first dedicated footpath in the world to cover the entire length of a country.

Whilst aiming to break the trail record Rhys, from Cardiff, also raised more than £4,500 for a number of charities including CF Warriors, NSPCC and Maggie's Cardiff charities.

Watch the moment he crossed the finish line: