A motorcyclist who died after crashing into a roundabout near Cowbridge on Tuesday 11 has been named as Robert John Evans.

The 72-year-old, from Whitchurch in Cardiff, was involved in the fatal road traffic collision at 2:45pm while travelling towards the city.

Robert Evans’ family described him as a "a kind and caring person, always willing to help anyone".

They are being supported by specially trained officers.

South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to the collision, or for those who saw Mr Evans riding the green Triumph Tiger motorcycle prior to the collision, to come forward.

The incident happened at the A48 near Forage Farm when the motorcycle Mr Evans was riding collided with the roundabout. He was thrown from his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries as a result.

His family said: "Robert was a devoted husband to Carole, father to Simon and Rachel, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle to his loving family.

"He was a kind and caring person, always willing to help anyone and could turn his hand to any task. He will be sorely missed by all and is irreplaceable.

"The family request to respect their privacy at this time."

Any witnesses with information about the collision are asked to contact the police on 101.