An investigation will take place after fire at Swansea University's £450m Bay campus on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the Engineering department just after 6.00pm.

The £450 million campus is home to the College of Engineering, the School of Management, and the Computational Foundry. It opened just five years ago in September 2015.

The University thanked the firefighters after they successfully extinguished the blaze. No one was reported to be inside the building.

Five crews from from Morriston, Swansea Central, Swansea West, Port Talbot and a Water Bowser were all in attendance.

The University's chief operating officer, Andrew Rhodes, said the university will continue operating as normal.