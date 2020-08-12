There have been five further deaths from coronavirus in Wales, taking the total to 1,586.

The figures, released by Public Health Wales, show that there have also been eight new reported cases of the virus.

That means that the total number of people who have now tested positive for coronavirus in Wales is 17,484.

It comes just five days after the figures showed the highest number of deaths in the country since June.

Dr Giri Shankar, of Public Health Wales, said that the organisation welcomed the recent easing of lockdown measures in Wales.

“Public Health Wales welcomes the gradual easing of lockdown measures which will enable indoor swimming pools, gyms, fitness studios and leisure centres to re-open premises this week," he said.

"Physical distancing and enhanced cleaning measures must be undertaken.

“Children’s indoor play areas will also be able to re-open their doors, however areas such as ball pits, which aren’t able to be easily cleaned, must remain closed."

Dr Shankar also said that the extension of isolation periods when returning from abroad will help to provide protection to others in the community.

"Public Health Wales supports the recent announcement of the four UK Chief Medical Officers to extend the self-isolation period from seven to 10 days for those in the community who have symptoms or a positive test result.

"This will help provide additional protection to others in the community."