It's officially the hottest day of the year so far in Wales, the Met Office has confirmed.

Usk, in Monmouthshire, reached 33.5°C earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile Cardiff's Bute Park saw temperatures of 31°C, while Llysdinam in Powys hit 29.7°C.

It comes after a number of days of hot and humid weather right across the country, which has resulted in thunder and lightning storms as well as flash flooding in some parts.

The Met Office says the risk of severe thunderstorms will continue in places throughout Wales for the next six days.

Analysis by Kelsey Redmore, ITV Wales Weather Presenter

It's been a very warm and humid few days across the country, but the heat has certainly peaked today.Temperatures quickly climbed this morning after yet another warm and muggy night, with the highest minimum temperature in Wales last night being Mumbles Head where it was 18.3°C - a very uncomfortable night's sleep for many.

But if you're fed up of the heat, there is good news on the horizon. From tomorrow the temperatures will start to cool down a little bit - however, it will still be rather warm and humid, but temperatures will drop into the low 20s by the time we head into the weekend.

The warm and sunny weather will spark some thunderstorms. There is currently a yellow 'be aware' weather warning in place across all of Wales and will remain in force until Monday.

The Met Office says the thunderstorms could cause disruption such as flash flooding and power cuts due to gusty winds, hail, frequent lightning and quite a lot of rain in a short period of time.