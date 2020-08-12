A woman from Merthyr Tydfil who lost a ring containing the ashes of her baby son has been reunited with the precious item.

Laura Rees lost the ring on Monday and put out a desperate appeal on social media for its safe return.

A day later, the ring was discovered by a woman in the car park at a retail park in Merthyr - she then contacted Laura.

The 33-year-old said she is "absolutely over the moon" to have the ring back with her.

Laura's son, Fletcher, died less than a year ago - while she was pregnant with him. To keep him physically close to her, the family had some of his ashes made into a ring that Laura could wear.

The heart-shaped ring is engraved with the words 'Our angel Fletcher' and holds huge sentimental value.

When Laura realised the ring was lost she was "absolutely heartbroken" because it is the "most precious item" she owns.

Laura appealed on social media for the ring's safe return, urging anyone who may have seen it at a supermarket in Pontypridd or the retail park in Merthyr to come forward. She even offered a cash reward.

Her appeal was shared on Facebook thousands of times.

Laura then broke the happy news on Tuesday that the ring containing Fletcher's ashes had been returned to her.

She said a woman had discovered it in the car park at the Merthyr retail park while out walking her dog. Laura had been shopping there the day she lost the ring.

The woman who found it recognised that it was an ashes ring and after checking social media a few hours later and seeing Laura's shared appeal, she contacted the distraught mother immediately.

Laura said: "I am absolutely over the moon! I am so so grateful to everyone who shared and commented on the social media posts, to friends and family for helping me and to the staff at Sainsbury's and the retail park for helping to search for it also."

She added that the ring is a little damaged where it must have been driven over in the car park but "hopefully nothing that can't be repaired".

The main thing is that I have it back and my baby boy is home where he belongs!

Laura offered the woman money as thanks but she refused and said she was just pleased she had found it and could get it back to Laura.