More thunderstorms and severe rain is predicted to hit Wales as the Met Office issues a weather warning lasting until next week.

Warnings are still in place for most of the UK as high temperatures remain in place. Parts of Wales could face disruption, with more large hailstones and heavy rain expected.

It comes after torrential downpours and thunderstorms hit parts of country at the beginning of the week. Some areas of north Wales were impacted with hailstones the size of golf balls, which set off car alarms in the village of Capel Curig.

Under the yellow warning, the Met Office is predicting storms in particular for the north-west, north Wales and the West Midlands for Wednesday and Thursday.

Chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said in these areas "exceptional rainfall totals could be seen of 60 millimetres in an hour with a very small chance of 150 millimetres of rainfall in three or four hours".

Wales has experienced a hot weather since the weekend with temperatures hitting as high as 30C in some places. The Met Office says a heatwave is when temperatures are five degrees above the average for five days in a row.

It's forecast to be noticeably cooler from Friday, although still feeling muggy under more cloud.