A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a roundabout near Cowbridge.

South Wales Police said the incident happened at approximately 2:45 pm on the A48 Forage Farm Roundabout on Tuesday.

It said the 72-year-old man, who had been travelling towards Cardiff, had been thrown from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

Police added that the rider's family are being supported by specially trained Roads Policing Family Liaison Officers.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact the police on 101.