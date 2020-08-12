Dozens of buildings across Wales were lit up in red on Tuesday night to support music venues, theatres and other organisations which host live events.

The sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with a number of events cancelled or postponed as a result of lockdown rules introduced by the government.

A survey across the UK found that nearly 600,000 people were affected by the cancellation of live events throughout the summer. It also found that 10% of businesses in the industry are serving redundancy notices in July, with a further 15% in August.

It is expected that by the end of the year 70% of industry businesses will have made redundancies, with the sector not ready to officially reopen until early 2021.

The #WeMakeEvents campaign was supported by various venues where live events take place, including the Principality Stadium, the Motorpoint Arena and the Wales Millennium Centre.

The Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff lit up in red as part of Tuesday's night's campaign.

Cardiff City Hall was also lit up in red, with banners displayed outside.

Dozens of people gathered outside of Cardiff Castle.

A campaign banner on the steps of the Senedd.

The Wales Millennium Centre has said it will be closed until early 2021.

In early July the Welsh Government announced £59 million worth of funding for the arts industry in Wales, with the the Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart MP, saying there was "no time to lose in getting this money to the front line."

The announcement came as multiple theatres and music venues explained how they would need significant extra financial help to cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Simon Hart MP said: "The creative sector is of vital importance to Wales’ economy and this scheme will help provide it with the support it needs to continue producing world-renowned programmes and films."