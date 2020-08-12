Wales has seen some extreme weather in recent days, with hail stones in Capel Curig, flash flooding in Aberystwyth and thunder and lightning in other areas.

For the most part though, temperatures have rocketed with highs of more than 30°C.

When the sun is baking outside, gritters salting the roads is probably not the first thing you would expect to see.

We know that the roads need gritting during winter because of the dangers caused by ice and snow, but you may not know that it is also completely normal to see gritters on the road in hot weather too.

Here is why.

In cold weather, grit is spread onto road surfaces so that when vehicle wheels run over the salt, it is crushed and creates a saline solution.

This will melt any ice present.

But grit can also be used to stop the roads themselves from melting when temperatures heat up.

Most roads need to reach about 50°C to start to melt but this can happen when the temperature outside is in the high 20s. The dark colour of most roads mean they absorb heat easily.

In hot weather, a substance called bitumen that is in the road surface can soften, making the road more sticky.

If a heavy vehicle drives over a soft road surface it can cause denting and damage to the tarmac.

The grit used in summer is often made up of a stone dust which absorbs excess bitumen and so stabilises the road surface to stop it from melting.

Salt grit can also be used in hot weather - councils may opt for different methods and materials.

Councils will keep an eye on the roads during spells of hot weather and decide whether to send gritters out.