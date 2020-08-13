Armed police officers have been deployed in Penarth after reports of a shooting.

South Wales Police received reports of a firearm being discharged in the Redlands Road area just before 2pm.

A 20 year-old man, from the Heath area of Cardiff, and a 16 year-old boy, from Llanrumney, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Officers said there are no reports of any serious injuries, but one young male has suffered a cut hand.

Forensic teams have been collecting evidence at the scene, while officers spoke to passersby.

Police have also been attending a number of addresses in the town. Armed police officers have been deployed as a precaution.

The road has been closed from the junction at Cefn Mably Hotel to Elfed Avenue, and is urging people to avoid the area.

An investigation has been opened and officers are urging any witnesses to come forward.