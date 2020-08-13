A fisherman has caught the moment a large pod of dolphins surfaced in Fishguard Bay.

The video shows around 50 dolphins playing in the water in the bay, coming close to Paul Walsh's boat on Thursday afternoon.

Paul said that he was out in the bay fishing for lobsters on his vessel, when he saw the dolphins.

Not unusual to see Bottle nose dolphins or Porpoise in the bay but I have never seen what I think are Common Dolphins in the bay.

He told ITV News he was shocked to see so many in the pod and decided to video them near the ferry port.

Paul said he thought they were common dolphins, making it quite a rare sighting in that part of Wales.

Common dolphins are usually seen in warmer climates in tropical oceans, with bottlenose dolphins tending to stay nearer to coasts.