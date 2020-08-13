A herd of goats that garnered attention from across the globe after they took over the quiet streets of a town in North Wales have taken their fame to the next level - by featuring in a television advert.

The mountain goats were taking advantage of the empty streets in Llandudno during the early stages of lockdown.

Usually the goats spend their time on the Great Orme, a headland on the north coast of Wales, but they drew the attention of the world after running riot in the town.

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres said Llandudno was "the first place" she wanted to visit post-lockdown after seeing the goats.

Star Trek actor George Takei also said that he was looking forward to seeing the goats in the town in future.

In some cases, the goats could be seen lining up outside of shops as well as trotting in front of cars and eating people's garden flowers.

They were even spotted forming an orderly queue outside a local hairdressers as salons prepared to reopen following the lifting of some lockdown restrictions.

After becoming stars on social media, the goats are now set to become stars of the television screen after featuring in an advert by car manufacturer Jeep.

They star alongside clips of Japan’s Sika deer, Chicago’s coyotes and jellyfish in Venice.

The goats feature as part of the company's campaign to promote its 4XE Hybrid range of vehicles.

Resident of nearby town Colwyn Bay Paul Levy captured the moment that features in the advert.

He chose to donate the fee to St David’s Hospice, who have already raised over £100,000 through sales of merchandise and t-shirts following the goat takeover.

In a clever nod to its location, the hospice, situated on Abbey Road, channeled The Beatles' iconic Abbey Road album cover - instead illustrating the goats trotting across the zebra crossing.

The goats received so much attention that North Wales Police had to warn people not to travel to see them, as lockdown restrictions then prohibited all non-essential travel.

Locals have said the goats are still being seen in the town quite regularly, despite the streets becoming busier with people as restrictions ease.