A motorhome overturned on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge closing the eastbound carriageway and causing long queues.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service responded to two reports of a motorhome having fallen on its side between Junctions 22 and 23 at 2.45pm.

Three fire engines from Avonmouth Fire Station attended the scene but found nobody trapped inside the vehicle on arrival.

The M4 has now reopened and is clear, according to Traffic Wales.

Crews washed down the carriageway and made the scene safe. Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

Traffic Wales said there were long delays as a result of the incident.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.