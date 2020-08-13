People are being urged to avoid a street in Cardigan after a chemical spill, which has caused a lorry driver to become unwell.

Dyfed Powys Police said a large number of emergency services attended the scene in Morgan Street.

Officers said the chemical spill was small and is no longer leaking, but the fire service remains in the area as a precaution.

A specialist chemical unit is also attending the incident.

Police said the driver of the lorry carrying the chemical has become "mildly unwell" after coming in to contact with the substance.

The driver has been checked by paramedics and does not need further treatment.

A spokesperson said: "There's not thought to be a risk to the public, however, if you have been in the area and become unwell, please seek appropriate medical advice."