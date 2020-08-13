The Welsh Ambulance Service saw its busiest day since New Year's Day on the hottest day of the year in Wales.

The Met Office confirmed temperatures rose higher on Wednesday than any other day this year, with some areas reaching 33.5°C.

The ambulance service dealt with 1,495 incidents across Wales, 98 less than on 1 January this year, which is a historically busy day for emergency services.

It said the hot weather "no doubt played a part" in the high number of calls, as crowds were drawn to areas with water to cool off.

The combination of A-level results day and continued warm weather over the weekend has prompted a warning from the service urging people to act responsibly.Lee Brooks, the Trust’s Director of Operations, said despite demand dropping during the Covid-19 pandemic, "normal business has now resumed".“Yesterday was our busiest day of 2020 so far after New Year’s Day, and the hot weather no doubt played a part in that," he said.

18% Incidents for a period in August are up by 18% compared to the same period in July.

Mr Brooks added: “In high temperatures, more people call 999 with breathing difficulties and chest pain or because they feel faint and dizzy, but it can also make people’s pre-existing conditions, like asthma or hay fever, worse.“The sunshine also draws a large crowd to our beaches and rivers, where accidents and mishaps in the water can occur."

Thousands of students receiving their A-level results across Wales are also being urged to act responsibly.

Earlier this year a major incident was declared along beaches in Bournemouth, England, after thousands of people flocked to the south coast during what is believed to be the hottest June day on record.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole councils said services were "completely overstretched" as huge numbers of visitors defied advice to stay away.

Ambulance staff and police were called to a "serious incident" on Worthing seafront in Sussex.

Meanwhile beaches and beauty spots in Wales saw an influx of people in July as lockdown restrictions were eased.

As many as 25,000 people flocked to Barry Island on 31 July as temperatures hit 30°C in some parts of Wales.

South Wales Police said the high number of people has led to some incidents.