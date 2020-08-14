Family have described a 28-year-old biker who died after a crash near Ruthin as a "kind and caring boy."

Adam George Frail from Merseyside was involved in a one vehicle collision on Wednesday.

Adam's family thanked North Wales Police and the air ambulance crew from Caernarfon who attended the scene.

The family said, in a statement, that "biking was his one true love" and that north Wales was his "happy place."

"We are utterly heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Adam. He was such a kind, caring boy with an infectious laugh and witty personality."

“He was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to so many. We cannot begin to express what he meant to us all.

“Biking was his one true love, a love that took him to the Isle of Man each year with his racing team. He was part of such a wonderful biking community, who have all come together to show us how loved he was and how missed he will be.

“North Wales was his happy place, and it’s some comfort to us knowing that he died doing what he loved in such a beautiful setting. We cannot express how grateful we are to the wonderful people there who comforted Adam after the accident and tried to save him. You looked after him when we couldn’t.

“Finally, we thank everyone who has sent messages of condolence and support. We now ask for privacy as we try come to terms with the tragic loss of our wonderful, loving Adam.”