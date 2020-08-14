A five-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital after a car crash on an estate in Barmouth.

North Wales Police said the little girl was injured after being involved in a collision with a car on the Pentre Bach estate.

Officers were called by the Welsh Ambulance Service at around 5.45pm on Thursday.

The five-year-old was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool for treatment.

Sergeant Raymond Williams from Roads Policing Unit is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact North Wales Police.