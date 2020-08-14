An Iraqi refugee who came to the UK as a child has secured a place at the University of Cambridge after A-level success in Cardiff.

Buraq Ahmed left Iraq with his grandmother when he was three years old to get treatment for congenital hip dysplasia, a condition where the hip joint does not properly form.

His family sold their home to pay for the trip, and he did not see them again for 10 years.

Despite initially not speaking English, he later landed a scholarship at Cardiff Sixth Form College.

On Thursday the teenager found out he had achieved four A*s in his A-levels, as thousands of students received their results around the UK.

After being inspired by the NHS nurses that treated him as a child, Buraq will study medicine at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge.

“Neither my grandmother or myself spoke English when we arrived in the UK and there were many days when I was unable to move,” Buraq said.

“Initially we were only coming to the UK for a limited time however the Iraq War and ICIS terrorism attacks meant we couldn’t go back.

"As a child you don’t realise the trauma you and your family are going through and I was fortunate that my grandmother was always there for me."

He and his grandmother later moved in with his aunt and uncle, who had relocated to Cardiff.

"As I have got older, I have realised what a worrying time it must have been for my parents and my three younger brothers who were born after I left Iraq and now live in Belgium.”

Buraq, who attended a comprehensive school in Cardiff, was also a keen footballer and was chosen to play for Cardiff Academy.

But as his condition worsened and he was less able to move he could no longer play.

He said: “I was falling behind, and realised I needed to focus on my studies more so I reallyengaged with my teachers and managed to get really good marks at GCSE.

"Having spent so much time in hospitals with some of my happiest times being looked after by amazing NHS nurses I decided that I wanted to help other people who were suffering.

His hard work paid off, landing him a full scholarship at Cardiff Sixth Form College.

Buraq has since built up a portfolio of achievements, including awards for the 'most outstanding student', extra curricular qualifications, and helping other students succeed.

Gareth Collier, Principal of Cardiff Sixth Form College, said Buraq had been an inspiration tutoring younger students.

“He is an extraordinary student who out of adversity has really gone onto achieve great things.

"It astounds me that despite the traumatic start to his life, continued separation from his parents and strong medication that he uses to manage his daily pain, Buraq does not allow himself to dwell on these difficulties.

"Instead this has made him resilient, determined to succeed and embrace every opportunity that has been available at the College.

"Our NHS needs people like Buraq and I am truly delighted for him.”