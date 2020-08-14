Three teenagers and a 20-year-old man have been arrested following reports of a shooting in Penarth yesterday.

A 20-year-old man from the Heath area of Cardiff, a 16-year-old boy from Llanrumney, and a 16-year-old girl from Splott were all arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Another 16-year-old boy from Penarth has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police are still investigating the incident which took place in the Redlands Road area of Penarth and say there have been no reports of serious injury.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Moore said: “We are grateful to the community in Penarth for their patience and understanding yesterday, and for their support as we continue our investigation.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident and we’re not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. However, I’d urge anyone who might know or have seen something which could help our enquiries to contact police, or Crimestoppers anonymously.”