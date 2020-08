A 16-year-old has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm, assault, and racially aggravated common assault after reports of a shooting in Penarth.

Armed police responded to an incident in the Redland Road area of the town on Thursday.

The teenager is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court later today.

Three others - two teenagers and a 20-year-old man - have been released on bail.

Police say all four parties are known to each other.