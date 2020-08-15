Dragons players have accepted a 25 per cent pay cut over the next year.

The club has negotiated changes to their contracts and a salary reduction as it battles financial challenges.

Chairman, David Buttress, said he was ‘proud’ of how the squad had ‘conducted themselves over this difficult period’.

“We have been committed to a collaborative approach throughout this process and, on behalf of the Board, I thank the players for their combined efforts in agreeing a resolution that will ensure our business continues to move forward.”

It comes just weeks after the club signed Wales centre Jamie Roberts.

The Dragons have also brought in Nick Tompkins on loan from Saracens and Jonah Holmes on a long term deal.

The Dragons have admitted they face financial difficulties coming into the 2020/2021 season but the players’ salary reduction should alleviate some concerns.

The squad face Ospreys on 23 August in Swansea as they finish the 2019/2020 season over the next few weeks.