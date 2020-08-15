Students in Wales can now appeal their A-level grades if they were lower than the predicted grades awarded by teaches following a backlash over results.

WJEC will release further details on the appeals process from early next week.

Grades will be protected so that student will not be at risk of a lower mark following the appeal.

Education Minister Kirsty William has said all appeals will be free.

She said: “Earlier this week I directed Qualifications Wales to broaden the grounds for appeal for A levels, AS, Skills Challenge Certificate and GCSEs.

"Today, they have now confirmed what this means for students. I accept that learners wanted and needed more clarity, and I believe this achieves that.

“Qualification Wales and the WJEC will share the full details, but appeals can now be made where there is evidence of internal assessments that has been judged by the school or college to be at a higher grade than the grade they have been awarded.

“There is a guarantee that no-one will receive a lower grade after appeal and all appeals are free.”

Wales' education minister defended this year's A-level results, amid mounting criticism that students have been "short-changed" by a controversial grading system.

Exams were cancelled across the UK due to the coronavirus lockdown, with students instead being given A-level grades estimated by their teachers. But thousands of results deemed "optimistic" were subsequently adjusted down by moderators in a process known as standardisation.

A total of 42.2% of pupils were downgraded during the process which has left many frustrated and upset, with calls for an urgent review.