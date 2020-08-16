Shielding has been paused for 130,000 of the most vulnerable people in Wales but some say they feel "uncomfortable" about the period coming to an end.

9-year-old Sofia Bow has cystic fibrosis and has been shielding since March.

Her mother, Rebecka Bow says she has reservations about Sofia going back to school.

"I am uncomfortable with it but the children need education," she said.

"I think what we probably will do is work with the school to try to do what we can. We've got to be realistic with this but do a little bit of what we can where they can distance a bit but they're still in the environment and learning."

People were told to shield in March if they were at a high risk of developing serious illness if exposed to coronavirus because of a serious underlying health condition.

The Welsh Government say shielding could be re-introduced if there is an increase of coronavirus cases in Wales.

What has changed for people shielding?