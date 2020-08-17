Video report by ITV Wales reporter Mike Griffiths

Around 200 coaches have travelled through Cardiff in convoy as part of a UK-wide demonstration highlighting how the coronavirus pandemic has "decimated" the industry.

The 'Honk for Hope' campaign also aims to raise awareness of its vital work providing school transport, school educational visits, rail replacement, flight diversion and day trips for the elderly.

Coach companies join the growing list of industries badly hit by the crisis, with Wales entering its largest recession on record.

Almost 100 per cent of coaches have been parked up since March, after all non-essential travel was banned during the height of lockdown.

The coach industry is seasonal and makes its money through the busy summer months, which helps companies survive during winter.

But businesses have said they are now facing an 18 month winter, which they have warned no company can survive.

Coach companies across the UK have also warned that without more support there might not be enough coaches to take children to school in September.

Industry business have predicted the loss of more than 20,000 jobs by the end of 2020, as 40 per cent of coach companies are expected to cease trading.

Rose Williams, from Williams Coaches, said: "When Covid hit in March, we should have been going into the busiest time. But unfortunately, everything stood still.

"It's the summer that sees the operators through the winter to meet the payments that we have on a monthly basis, and these payments are still there!

"The finance payments on the coaches, the mortgage payments, the rates, the insurances. The bills keep coming in with no income at all."

Jason Edwards, of Edwards Coaches, said his business went from operating 310 coaches a day to just three.

"The losses have just been magnified to levels we've never experienced before. It's totally unsustainable, unless the industry gets some support, balanced support from government pretty quickly.

"You sit back then ask yourself, who's going to take the children to school, who's going to take people to the tourism airports, cruise companies so on. It's a massive effect really."

The Treasury said it has introduced a wide range of targeted support measures, as well as furloughing staff.

A spokesperson said this includes bounce back loans and tax deferrals, business rates holidays and more than £10bn of grants to businesses.

The Welsh Government has provided a £1.7bn business support package to help companies through the pandemic.

"Our unique £500m Economic Resilience Fund is part of this and has already supported thousands of firms in Wales, including coach operators," a spokesperson said.

"The Welsh Government's budget can only go so far and that's why businesses need the UK government to go further and provide the financial support to recover from the pandemic."