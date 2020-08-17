Two mechanics had a shock when they found a baby rabbit hiding underneath a car dashboard.

Gari Wyn Jones said a salesman at his garage, Ceir Cymru in Caernarfon, took a phone call from a family who bought a car from them and said they were concerned that a "funny noise" was coming from behind the glove box.

Gari said they heard "scraping and scratching and rattling" behind the car but they couldn't see anything at first.

His mechanic, Urien, began stripping the car apart and Gari said all of a sudden "out popped this little face".

Gari was filming Urien as he was dismantling the glove box which showed the moment the rabbit was discovered.

No-one knows how the rabbit got there.

"The people who own the car I think have a lot of pets and a lot of rabbits and they must have left the car door open", Gari said.

"The owners were half way to guessing that something had got in the car but the mystery of the whole thing was that you couldn't see anything in there."

The rabbit was put in a cardboard box and kept safe until the owners arrived.

They collected the car - and the bunny - and were said to be "relieved".

"The wellbeing of our customers and the wellbeing of their animals are all part and parcel of the care we give", Gari said.