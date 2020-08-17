The RNLI is urging paddleboarders to have safety equipment on them such as life jackets after a lifeboat was launched in Abersoch to help a man one mile out at sea wearing just a wetsuit.

Abersoch RNLI says it received a report from a concerned member of the public on Thursday 14 August who had spotted a paddleboarder one mile out to sea.

The man was reported to have been seen sitting on a paddleboard wearing just a wetsuit and was trying to paddle back to shore.

The Abersoch RNLI lifeboat was then launched and the paddleboarder was picked up and returned safely back to the beach.

The volunteer rescue crew said there were others paddleboarding in the area at the time and issued important safety advice about the importance of using life jackets while out on the water.

Lifeboat Operations Manager Andy Vowell said: "We need to put an important safety message out there that all paddleboarders need to carry safety equipment such as a life jacket and a form of communication in addition to wearing the safety leash.

"Although the sea may look calm and flat they should take extra care with offshore winds and states of the tide and be aware of their own capabilities as they are not designed to go far out to sea. The local retailers in the area can assist and are happy to provide suitable safety advice."