Tributes have been paid to a "totally inspirational" former Paralympian from Pembrokeshire who has died aged 25.

Jacob Thomas, from Narberth, played boccia for Great Britain at the 2012 London Paralympics.

Thomas had Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a genetic condition that causes muscle weakness.

His career in the boccia class BC3 spanned from 2009 to 2016. In that time he made all seven British Championship finals and won four.

Named a "true great' of the sport, Thomas became BC3 World Number One in 2015/2016.

The current BC3 World Champion and World Number One, Grigoris Polychronidis, described him as his friend, a gentleman, and one of the greatest boccia players.

Decorated Swansea-based boccia Paralympian David Smith MBE said he was devastated to hear the news of his death.

He added: "Jacob lit up the boccia world and has been taken far too soon."

Disability Sport Wales described Thomas as a "totally inspirational young man and Paralympic boccia player".

Jon Morgan, Vice Chair of Commonwealth Games Wales, said: "The world of boccia has been greatly saddened by the news of Jacob’s passing.

"A hugely talented Paralympic athlete who rose to Number One in the world.

"One of the nicest, most humble individuals you would wish to meet. Privileged to have known him."

Boccia was first included in the Paralympic Games in 1984 and is played by wheelchair athletes with cerebral palsy, duchenne muscular dystrophy and related locomotor conditions.

Boccia UK said Thomas "was genuinely loved and touched so many peoples’ lives on his own life journey."

Coach Glynn Tromans worked closely with him from their first meeting in 2009 to his retirement from the sport in 2016.

“He was an absolute joy to coach because he and Mike were so full of ideas and innovations," Tromans said.

"He saw things on a boccia court that nobody else did and was so influential in the development of the BC3 game.

"He made friends wherever he went but his dedication, willingness to work hard, and drive for high attainment made him a ferocious and formidable opponent.”