The First Minister Mark Drakeford says the decision to u-turn on its plan for A-Levels results to be determined on an algorithm was because England and Scotland had already reviewed their system in the last week.

Kirsty Williams announced on Monday that all grades, including A-level results issued last week, will now be made on the basis of teacher assessment in a U-turn decision.

It follows claims from headteachers and unions that the country's system for allocating exam results for A-levels unfairly discriminated against some students.

In Wales, 42% of A-level results predicted by teachers were lowered by Qualifications Wales, leading to claims that its algorithm, which took into account the past performances of schools, had unfairly downgraded some pupils.

The First Minister told ITV News the u-turn was made by his Government after assessing the effect the changes made in other parts of the UK would have on pupils in Wales.

"Once it was clear that across our border, the system was going to be abandoned and that teacher assessment grades were to be used", Mark Drakeford MS told Wales at Six, "we couldn't afford young people in Wales, who of course have to compete with young people from elsewhere in the UK for university places and other parts of their future, to be at a disadvantage so that's why we've changed our minds".

"It was always a fear that if we relied entirely on teacher assessed grades there would be inflation in the system. We've had to balance that risk against the risk that there will be grade inflation in other parts of the UK but not in Wales. That would have inevitably put our young people at a disadvantage".

There has been criticism for the changes made at different times on the issue of A-Level results in the devolved nations.

"There was a four nation approach to how we would proceed", the First Minister said, "but once Scotland started to move away from that agreement then there was inevitably pressures on other parts of the UK. I wish that we did have a four nation approach and it is not at all that we have not worked hard to secure it".

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Senedd over the weekend to protest over the system. Students were later told they could appeal their A-level grades if they were lower than the predicted grades awarded by teachers.

Prior to A-level results day the Education Minister made a last minute announcement that no student would be awarded a grade lower than their AS level grade.

But following results day there were calls for an urgent review as a number of schools said many results were “not a fair or accurate reflection".

The "standardisation" process has meant despite assessments from teachers that pupils would achieve 40.4 per cent of A* - A grades, just 29.9 per cent of students did.

The Welsh Youth Parliament called on the Welsh Government to trust teachers' suggested grades for students.

Opposition parties have criticised the Welsh Government's handling of the issue.