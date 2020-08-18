Swansea City are set to face Newport County in the first of the Carabao Cup in an all-Welsh derby.

Steve Cooper's Swans will take on Michael Flynn's Exiles at Rodney Parade. It will be Newport County's first competitive fixture of the 2020/21 campaign.

The match is due to take place on the weekend of 5 September, but the clubs are allowed to play their first-round game before the international break on 31 August if they can both agree a date.

The teams' senior sides last met in an FA Cup tie in November 2006, with Swansea taking home a 3-1 win.

Swansea's under-21 side also won their EFL Trophy games against Newport in 2016 and 2017 with two 2-1 victories.

Michael Flynn's men reached the second round of the competition last season, but lost to a 2-0 defeat against Premier League side West Ham United.

The Swans made it to the third round, but were knocked out by a 2-1 loss to Watford.

Cardiff City will travel to face Northampton Town in their first-round match. The official dates and kick-off times are yet to be confirmed.

Significant changes have been made by the EFL to the Cup, with the first four rounds compressed into consecutive weeks in September.

The fifth round will be held the week before Christmas to avoid clashes with the Champions League and the end of much-criticised two-legged semi-finals.