Wales and Dragons centre Jamie Roberts has tested positive for coronavirus, sources have told ITV News.

The news comes just days before the planned resumption of the Pro14 season.

Roberts, who has 94 caps for Wales, joined Dragons last month. His team are due to face Ospreys on Sunday, 23 August.

The club issued a statement saying one of its players had tested positive for the virus, but refused to name him on confidentiality grounds.

However sources close to the club have confirmed to ITV News the centre is in good health but has been placed into isolation and will not play this weekend.

The players were tested on Tuesday with further results expected on Wednesday.

If there are a number of positive tests among the Dragons squad, the match against Ospreys will be in doubt.

Roberts, 33, had returned to Wales from a short stint with Stormers in South Africa.

A Dragons statement said: "Dragons rugby has returned a positive case for Covid-19 in Welsh rugby's testing programme in the round of tests taken week, commencing Monday, 11 August.

"All subsequent Public Health Wales and Government guidelines are being followed and the individual - who is symptom free and in good health - is currently isolating.

"Dragons rugby is part of the wider Welsh Rugby Union screening programme, which has conducted over 1,100 tests to date as part of the return to training/playing process."